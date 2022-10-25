Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $452.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

