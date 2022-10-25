Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $10.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $223.21 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $238.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.66 and a 200-day moving average of $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 132,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.