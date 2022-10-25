Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th.
Goodfellow Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Goodfellow stock opened at C$12.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25. Goodfellow has a 52-week low of C$9.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.10. The company has a market cap of C$106.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71.
Goodfellow Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.