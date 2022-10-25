Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th.

Goodfellow Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Goodfellow stock opened at C$12.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25. Goodfellow has a 52-week low of C$9.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.10. The company has a market cap of C$106.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

