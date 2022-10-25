Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Hexcel has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

