Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 100

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.21) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $52.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Bioventix stock opened at GBX 3,401 ($41.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £177.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2,698.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,330.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,442.98. Bioventix has a 1-year low of GBX 2,880 ($34.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,800 ($45.92).

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

