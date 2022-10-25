FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 220.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 97.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

