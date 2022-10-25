FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,181 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $73,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

V has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

V stock opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.06. The company has a market cap of $360.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

