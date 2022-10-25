FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.