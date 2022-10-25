FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,746,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,376.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after buying an additional 840,772 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $71.87.

