FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 610,182 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after acquiring an additional 553,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL opened at $200.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

