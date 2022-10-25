ThetaDrop Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $53.99 million and approximately $97,341.00 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

