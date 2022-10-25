FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,564 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

