Euler (EUL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.80 Million

Euler (EUL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can now be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00037225 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $71.32 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.79 or 0.28523339 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011140 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

