FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in General Dynamics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.56.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $243.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

