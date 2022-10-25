FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $29,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 21.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,347,000 after acquiring an additional 656,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

