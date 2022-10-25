MELD Price Tops $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $70.03 million and approximately $80,748.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.79 or 0.28523339 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011140 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,411,232,299 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02055305 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $59,977.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

