FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

