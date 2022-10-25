FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,712,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,536,000 after acquiring an additional 119,920 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

