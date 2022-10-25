Gateway Protocol Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.33 million and $1.18 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00014810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.79 or 0.28523339 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011140 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.86462116 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,108,256.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

