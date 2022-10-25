Laqira Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $81.01 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $81.01 million and $259,647.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

