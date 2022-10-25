VVS Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $2.05 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.79 or 0.28523339 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011140 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 46,871,373,775,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,957,347,645 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

