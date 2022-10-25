Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.31. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $170.61.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.