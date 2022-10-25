FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,160 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $220.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.70. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

