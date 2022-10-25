FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 192.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $261.32 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

