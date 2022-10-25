FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $385.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

