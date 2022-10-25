FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,145,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Anthem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Anthem Stock Performance

Shares of ANTM opened at $482.58 on Tuesday. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Anthem

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journeyconnecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

