Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 248,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 155,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

NYSE:ICE opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

