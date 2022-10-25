Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $268.62 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

