S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $300.39 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.78.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.93.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

