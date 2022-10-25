FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

