FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 39,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $41.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

