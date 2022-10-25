FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 489 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.81 and its 200-day moving average is $303.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

