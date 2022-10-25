FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Boston Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Boston Properties by 38.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

BXP stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

