Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stake Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 332.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 94.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 73.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

