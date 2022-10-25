FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

