FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,995 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Watsco by 454.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Watsco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 20.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $252.38 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.73 and its 200-day moving average is $264.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.