FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 7,321 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

