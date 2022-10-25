FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 74 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.44.

NYSE:COO opened at $258.58 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $435.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

