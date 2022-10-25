FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $278.45 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

