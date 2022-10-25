FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,812 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SAP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

SAP Trading Up 0.1 %

SAP Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

