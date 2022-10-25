JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,545,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BBJP opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.

