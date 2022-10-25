FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

RBA opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

