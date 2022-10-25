Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,281 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.03. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

