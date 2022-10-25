Sciencast Management LP Takes $309,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atkore by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

