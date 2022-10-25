Community Bank of Raymore Has $302,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

