Seneca House Advisors Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.9% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.68.

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

