Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

