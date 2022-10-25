Candriam S.C.A. Sells 81,288 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,288 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 2.01% of Couchbase worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $9,258,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 709,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BASE stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $571.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

