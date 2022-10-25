Candriam S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 834,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned 2.82% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCYC stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $730.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. Analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

