IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stake Raised by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,466,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,620 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

